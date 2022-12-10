Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Sacred Heart 5-5; Pittsburgh 6-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Pittsburgh Panthers are heading back home. They will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Panthers were just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 75-74 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Guard Jamarius Burton wasn't much of a difference maker for Pitt; Burton finished with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Sacred Heart as they fell 61-59 to the Fairfield Stags on Wednesday.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. If Sacred Heart want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Pitt's guard Nelly Cummings, who had 18 points and five assists, and guard Greg Elliott, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.