Pacific Tigers @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Pacific 6-10, Portland 6-9

What to Know

Pacific has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Pacific Tigers and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Pacific fought the good fight in their overtime game against San Fran. on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 92-88 loss to they. They have struggled against San Fran. recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Lesown Hallums Jr., who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Moe Odum was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Portland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 55-54 to the Owls. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Portland has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Portland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Juan Sebastian Gorosito, who scored 16 points along with six assists and six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gorosito has scored all season.

The Tigers have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season. As for the Pilots, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

Pacific is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Pacific is playing as the underdog, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Pacific didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Portland in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 81-77 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pacific since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Portland is a big 10-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Pacific has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.