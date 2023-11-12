Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: UC Riverside 1-1, Portland 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Pilots at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Earle A. Chiles Center. UC Riverside might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up seven turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition, a fact UC Riverside found out the hard way. They were completely outmatched by the Utes on the road and fell 82-53. UC Riverside was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-13.

Despite the loss, UC Riverside had strong showings from Ben Griscti, who earned 10 points along with 7 rebounds, and Isaiah Moses, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Pilots strolled past the Pioneers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 89-72. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Portland.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Portland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyler Harris, who earned 20 points along with 9 rebounds. Noah Jordan was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Utes' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Highlanders' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

UC Riverside was able to grind out a solid victory over Portland in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 76-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Riverside since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Portland and UC Riverside both have 1 win in their last 2 games.