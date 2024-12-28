Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Wash. State 10-3, Portland 5-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wash. State is preparing for their first West Coast matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Portland Pilots will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Chiles Center. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.9 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Wash. State was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Iowa, taking the game 76-68.

Wash. State relied on the efforts of Dane Erikstrup, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points plus two steals, and LeJuan Watts, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Erikstrup had some trouble finding his footing against Washington on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Calmese, who earned 16 points plus six assists.

Even though they won, Wash. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Portland beat Lafayette 74-64 on Saturday.

Portland got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chris Austin out in front who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points. What's more, Austin also posted a 54.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Austin Rapp, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Wash. State has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8.