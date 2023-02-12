Saturday's Big Sky clash between Portland State and Northern Arizona may not have been at the top of anyone's watchlist, but the ending was must-see TV.

With 0.4 seconds remaining and Northern Arizona leading 87-86, it looked like the Lumberjacks were about to wrap up a conference win. Portland State was inbounding the ball from underneath its own basket, and it was going to take a miracle for the Vikings to pull out a win.

That's exactly what they got.

Portland State's Hunter Woods ran the baseline before heaving a one-armed pass down the court. Isaiah Johnson leapt over two Northern Arizona defenders and somehow got his hands on the ball for a desperation shot.

Johnson's shot kissed off the glass and found the bottom of the basket for an 88-87 Portland State win.

The Northern Arizona team, as well as its fans, stood silently as the Vikings mobbed Johnson at one end of the court. Johnson finished the game with nine points, but those two will wind up on every highlight reel in America.