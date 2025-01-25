Who's Playing
Idaho State Bengals @ Portland State Vikings
Current Records: Idaho State 8-9, Portland State 12-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the Idaho State Bengals are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. The Vikings will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Last Thursday, Portland State didn't have too much trouble with Weber State as they won 74-56.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Idaho State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to Sacramento State 75-71.
Even though they lost, Idaho State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive games.
Portland State is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Idaho State, they now have a losing record at 8-9.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Portland State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Looking forward, Portland State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.
Odds
Portland State is a slight 1-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
Series History
Portland State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Idaho State 68 vs. Portland State 65
- Jan 11, 2024 - Idaho State 69 vs. Portland State 63
- Feb 16, 2023 - Portland State 79 vs. Idaho State 70
- Jan 21, 2023 - Portland State 72 vs. Idaho State 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Portland State 66 vs. Idaho State 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Portland State 73 vs. Idaho State 69
- Dec 02, 2021 - Portland State 63 vs. Idaho State 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Portland State 69 vs. Idaho State 43
- Jan 21, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Portland State 57
- Feb 27, 2020 - Portland State 89 vs. Idaho State 76