Who's Playing

Linfield Wildcats @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Linfield 0-1, Portland State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

What to Know

After two games on the road, Portland State is heading back home. They will take on the Linfield Wildcats at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Portland State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up seven turnovers on Thursday.

Even though Portland State has not done well against UCSB recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way. The Vikings walked away with a 82-76 victory over the Gauchos. The score was all tied up 40-40 at the break, but Portland State was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Linfield had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Beavers on the road and fell 82-46. Linfield found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.2% worse than the opposition.

The Vikings' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Wildcats' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Portland State against Linfield in their previous matchup back in December of 2017 as the squad secured a 116-71 win. Will Portland State repeat their success, or does Linfield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Portland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.