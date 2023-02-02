Who's Playing

Idaho @ Portland State

Current Records: Idaho 8-15; Portland State 9-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Idaho Vandals will be on the road. Idaho and the Portland State Vikings will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Vandals were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 95-91 to the Idaho State Bengals. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Idaho had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Portland State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Montana Grizzlies.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Idaho lost to Portland State at home by a decisive 74-58 margin. Can Idaho avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Idaho.