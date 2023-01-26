Who's Playing
Montana State @ Portland State
Current Records: Montana State 13-8; Portland State 9-11
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings haven't won a matchup against the Montana State Bobcats since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Vikings and Montana State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Viking Pavilion. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Portland State beat the Idaho State Bengals 72-65 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday the Bobcats sidestepped the Montana Grizzlies for a 67-64 win.
Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
It was close but no cigar for Portland State as they fell 77-74 to Montana State when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Vikings will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland State and Montana State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Montana State 77 vs. Portland State 74
- Jan 22, 2022 - Montana State 73 vs. Portland State 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Montana State 69 vs. Portland State 64
- Jan 14, 2021 - Montana State 71 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - Portland State 87 vs. Montana State 77
- Jan 11, 2020 - Portland State 77 vs. Montana State 76
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland State 84 vs. Montana State 80
- Jan 03, 2019 - Montana State 98 vs. Portland State 88
- Feb 10, 2018 - Portland State 80 vs. Montana State 77
- Jan 11, 2018 - Portland State 93 vs. Montana State 74
- Feb 16, 2017 - Montana State 92 vs. Portland State 90
- Jan 21, 2017 - Montana State 71 vs. Portland State 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Portland State 83 vs. Montana State 68
- Jan 09, 2016 - Portland State 77 vs. Montana State 70