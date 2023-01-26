Who's Playing

Montana State @ Portland State

Current Records: Montana State 13-8; Portland State 9-11

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings haven't won a matchup against the Montana State Bobcats since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Vikings and Montana State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Viking Pavilion. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Portland State beat the Idaho State Bengals 72-65 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday the Bobcats sidestepped the Montana Grizzlies for a 67-64 win.

Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

It was close but no cigar for Portland State as they fell 77-74 to Montana State when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Vikings will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland State and Montana State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.