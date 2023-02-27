Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Portland State

Current Records: Sacramento State 13-17; Portland State 12-17

What to Know

A Big Sky battle is on tap between the Portland State Vikings and the Sacramento State Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Monday at The Viking Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Portland State and the Montana State Bobcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Vikings falling 91-78.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-72 to the Montana Grizzlies.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Portland State at 12-17 and Sacramento State at 13-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Vikings enter the game with 16 takeaways on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets are stumbling into the matchup with the 358th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Sacramento State.