Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Portland

Current Records: Saint Mary's 21-5; Portland 13-14

What to Know

The Portland Pilots are 0-11 against the #15 Saint Mary's Gaels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Pilots and Saint Mary's will face off in a West Coast battle at 6 p.m. ET at Earle A. Chiles Center. Portland will be strutting in after a win while Saint Mary's will be stumbling in from a loss.

Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pacific Tigers on Thursday, winning 81-73. Portland's forward Moses Wood looked sharp as he had 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Gaels as they fell 78-74 to the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday. Guard Logan Johnson did his best for Saint Mary's, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to five boards.

The Pilots' win brought them up to 13-14 while Saint Mary's' defeat pulled them down to 21-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.1 on average. The Gaels' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last nine years.