Who's Playing

Seattle @ Portland

Current Records: Seattle 3-0; Portland 4-1

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Portland Pilots at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Seattle might have Portland circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 5-0 since December of 2017.

The Redhawks didn't have too much trouble with the Portland State Vikings at home on Sunday as they won 83-71.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Portland and the Air Force Falcons on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland wrapped it up with a 64-51 victory on the road. Guard Tyler Robertson (15 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Seattle is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped the Redhawks to 3-0 and the Pilots to 4-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pilots are a 3.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pilots slightly, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last eight years.