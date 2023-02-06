Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Florida A&M 5-16; Prairie View A&M 8-15

What to Know

Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at William Nicks Center. Florida A&M will be strutting in after a victory while Prairie View A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored the Panthers this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell in a 60-58 heartbreaker to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The loss was just more heartbreak for Prairie View A&M, who fell 68-67 when the teams previously met last February.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Southern Tigers this past Saturday, winning 76-69. It took 14 tries, but Florida A&M can finally say that they have a win on the road.

The Panthers are now 8-15 while the Rattlers sit at 5-16. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Florida A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.