Grambling @ Prairie View A&M
Current Records: Grambling 7-5; Prairie View A&M 4-9
The Grambling Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Prairie View A&M Panthers since Feb. 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Grambling and Prairie View A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Tigers couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 101-42 stomp they got at home against the North American Stallions this past Thursday.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Prairie View A&M this past Friday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 86-66 defeat to the Texas A&M Aggies. Guard Will Douglas had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with and six turnovers.
Grambling's win brought them up to 7-5 while Prairie View A&M's loss pulled them down to 4-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them 14th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Panthers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas
The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 15 games against Grambling.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Prairie View A&M 71 vs. Grambling 70
- Mar 12, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 74 vs. Grambling 63
- Jan 18, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 59 vs. Grambling 50
- Feb 15, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 75 vs. Grambling 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 64 vs. Grambling 57
- Mar 15, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 81 vs. Grambling 71
- Feb 18, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 92 vs. Grambling 87
- Jan 21, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 83 vs. Grambling 66
- Feb 10, 2018 - Grambling 90 vs. Prairie View A&M 85
- Jan 13, 2018 - Grambling 80 vs. Prairie View A&M 71
- Mar 07, 2017 - Grambling 81 vs. Prairie View A&M 77
- Feb 13, 2017 - Grambling 61 vs. Prairie View A&M 58
- Jan 16, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 94 vs. Grambling 82
- Feb 13, 2016 - Prairie View A&M 60 vs. Grambling 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Grambling 66 vs. Prairie View A&M 63