Who's Playing

Grambling @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Grambling 7-5; Prairie View A&M 4-9

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Prairie View A&M Panthers since Feb. 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Grambling and Prairie View A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Tigers couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 101-42 stomp they got at home against the North American Stallions this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Prairie View A&M this past Friday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 86-66 defeat to the Texas A&M Aggies. Guard Will Douglas had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with and six turnovers.

Grambling's win brought them up to 7-5 while Prairie View A&M's loss pulled them down to 4-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them 14th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Panthers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 15 games against Grambling.