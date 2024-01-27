Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Alabama State 9-9, Prairie View 7-11

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

What to Know

Alabama State is 2-8 against Prairie View since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Prairie View took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% better than the opposition, a fact Alabama State proved last Monday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 72-55. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Alabama State.

Meanwhile, the Panthers couldn't handle the Braves on Monday and fell 90-78.

The Hornets are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-9 record this season. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State barely slipped by Prairie View when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 56-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Prairie View has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.