Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 6-10, Prairie View 6-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 1-9 against Prairie View since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff proved on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers and snuck past 70-67.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Delta Devils by a score of 71-60. The victory was just what Prairie View needed coming off of a 79-58 loss in their prior match.

The Golden Lions' victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-10. As for the Panthers, they pushed their record up to 6-10 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes per game this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Prairie View in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 82-71. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.