Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Grambling 12-13, Prairie View 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Grambling is 2-8 against the Panthers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Grambling pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Panthers.

Last Saturday, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Tigers 66-63.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Prairie View found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-71 to the Jaguars. Prairie View has struggled against the Jaguars recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Prairie View struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-13 record this season. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-15.

Grambling beat the Panthers 69-63 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grambling since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Prairie View is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Grambling.