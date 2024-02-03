Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Texas So. 7-12, Prairie View 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas So. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Texas So. Tigers and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Tigers escaped with a win against the Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55.

Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 87-76 on Monday.

The Tigers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.0 points per game. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-12.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Texas So.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. came up short against Prairie View when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 78-74. Can Texas So. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas So..