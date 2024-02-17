Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Longwood 15-11, Presbyterian 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Longwood has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Longwood is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% better than the opposition, a fact Longwood proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 84-74 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Blue Hose had to settle for a 71-69 defeat against the Bulldogs on Wednesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Presbyterian in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Lancers' victory bumped their record up to 15-11. As for the Blue Hose, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-15.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Presbyterian, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Longwood's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Hose will need to find a way to close that gap.

Longwood was able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Hose in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Longwood is a slight 2-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.