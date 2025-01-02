Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Longwood 11-4, Presbyterian 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Presbyterian is preparing for their first Big South matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Longwood Lancers will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

On Monday, Presbyterian came up short against S. Carolina and fell 69-59. The Blue Hose have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Presbyterian's loss came about despite a quality game from Kory Mincy, who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points. The dominant performance also gave Mincy a new career-high in field goal percentage (58.8%).

Presbyterian struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Longwood pushed their score all the way to 82 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They lost to SMU on the road by a decisive 98-82 margin.

Colby Garland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists. Another player making a difference was Elijah Tucker, who scored 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

Presbyterian now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Longwood, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 11-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Presbyterian has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Longwood, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, Longwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

Presbyterian came up short against Longwood in their previous matchup back in February, falling 81-73. Can Presbyterian avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.