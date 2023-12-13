Who's Playing

Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Mid-Atlantic Christian 0-1, Presbyterian 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will be playing at home against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Presbyterian last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-60 to the Rattlers.

Meanwhile, Mid-Atlantic Christian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 113-50 bruising that the Eagles dished out back in November. That's two games in a row now that Mid-Atlantic Christian has lost by exactly 63 points.

The Blue Hose have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season. As for the Mustangs, they bumped their record down to 0-1 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Presbyterian have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mid-Atlantic Christian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.