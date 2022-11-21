Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Bucknell 2-2; Presbyterian 1-3

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will take on the Bucknell Bison at 2 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

There's no need to mince words: Presbyterian lost to the UAB Blazers on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 92-61.

Meanwhile, Bucknell was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 65-61 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Xander Rice (19 points) was the top scorer for the Bison.

The losses put Presbyterian at 1-3 and Bucknell at 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Presbyterian has only been able to knock down 36.90% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Bucknell's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 52.70% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 15.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.