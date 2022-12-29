Who's Playing

Campbell @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Campbell 5-7; Presbyterian 4-9

What to Know

A Big South battle is on tap between the Campbell Fighting Camels and the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Presbyterian winning the first 64-58 at home and Campbell taking the second 75-72.

The Fighting Camels came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last week, falling 74-66.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian took their game against the Allen Yellow Jackets last Monday by a conclusive 90-70 score.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Campbell is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

Campbell came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blue Hose when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 75-72. The Fighting Camels' win shoved Presbyterian out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Campbell have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.