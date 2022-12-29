Who's Playing
Campbell @ Presbyterian
Current Records: Campbell 5-7; Presbyterian 4-9
What to Know
A Big South battle is on tap between the Campbell Fighting Camels and the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Presbyterian winning the first 64-58 at home and Campbell taking the second 75-72.
The Fighting Camels came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last week, falling 74-66.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian took their game against the Allen Yellow Jackets last Monday by a conclusive 90-70 score.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Campbell is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.
Campbell came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blue Hose when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 75-72. The Fighting Camels' win shoved Presbyterian out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Camels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Campbell have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Campbell 75 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 02, 2022 - Presbyterian 64 vs. Campbell 58
- Jan 15, 2021 - Campbell 73 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Jan 14, 2021 - Campbell 48 vs. Presbyterian 46
- Feb 08, 2020 - Campbell 79 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Jan 20, 2020 - Presbyterian 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Feb 16, 2019 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Campbell 71
- Jan 24, 2019 - Campbell 77 vs. Presbyterian 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - Campbell 72 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 09, 2018 - Campbell 83 vs. Presbyterian 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Feb 11, 2017 - Campbell 70 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Dec 31, 2016 - Campbell 69 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 13, 2016 - Campbell 91 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - Presbyterian 70 vs. Campbell 63