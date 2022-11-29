Who's Playing

VMI @ Presbyterian

Current Records: VMI 2-5; Presbyterian 1-6

What to Know

The VMI Keydets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Presbyterian Blue Hose and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 18 of 2017. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Keydets should still be riding high after a win, while Presbyterian will be looking to regain their footing.

VMI took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 108-58 victory over the Regent Royals.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Presbyterian this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 69-42 walloping at the Charlotte 49ers' hands.

VMI is now 2-5 while Presbyterian sits at 1-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Keydets are 28th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.6 on average. The Blue Hose have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Presbyterian have won five out of their last seven games against VMI.