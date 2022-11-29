Who's Playing
VMI @ Presbyterian
Current Records: VMI 2-5; Presbyterian 1-6
What to Know
The VMI Keydets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Presbyterian Blue Hose and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 18 of 2017. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Keydets should still be riding high after a win, while Presbyterian will be looking to regain their footing.
VMI took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 108-58 victory over the Regent Royals.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Presbyterian this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 69-42 walloping at the Charlotte 49ers' hands.
VMI is now 2-5 while Presbyterian sits at 1-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Keydets are 28th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.6 on average. The Blue Hose have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Presbyterian have won five out of their last seven games against VMI.
- Nov 24, 2021 - Presbyterian 59 vs. VMI 54
- Nov 12, 2021 - Presbyterian 73 vs. VMI 72
- Nov 11, 2019 - Presbyterian 80 vs. VMI 77
- Dec 12, 2018 - Presbyterian 103 vs. VMI 70
- Nov 18, 2017 - VMI 78 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Nov 22, 2016 - Presbyterian 77 vs. VMI 67
- Nov 24, 2015 - VMI 76 vs. Presbyterian 61