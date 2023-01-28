Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Presbyterian
Current Records: Winthrop 9-13; Presbyterian 5-17
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Winthrop Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2019. Presbyterian and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Presbyterian came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 88-80.
Meanwhile, Winthrop strolled past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 76-64.
Presbyterian is now 5-17 while the Eagles sit at 9-13. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Hose have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Winthrops have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Winthrop 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - Winthrop 65 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 20, 2022 - Winthrop 60 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Jan 20, 2021 - Winthrop 78 vs. Presbyterian 66
- Jan 19, 2021 - Winthrop 72 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Winthrop 89 vs. Presbyterian 88
- Jan 25, 2020 - Winthrop 72 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Winthrop 93 vs. Presbyterian 85
- Jan 26, 2019 - Presbyterian 99 vs. Winthrop 91
- Feb 07, 2018 - Winthrop 63 vs. Presbyterian 49
- Jan 21, 2018 - Winthrop 81 vs. Presbyterian 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Winthrop 93 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 11, 2017 - Winthrop 75 vs. Presbyterian 52
- Mar 04, 2016 - Winthrop 67 vs. Presbyterian 53
- Dec 05, 2015 - Winthrop 74 vs. Presbyterian 70