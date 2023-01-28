Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Winthrop 9-13; Presbyterian 5-17

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Winthrop Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2019. Presbyterian and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Presbyterian came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 88-80.

Meanwhile, Winthrop strolled past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 76-64.

Presbyterian is now 5-17 while the Eagles sit at 9-13. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Hose have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Winthrops have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.