Brown Bears @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Brown 6-16, Princeton 17-3

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Brown has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium.

The point spread may have favored Brown last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-69 to the Lions.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Princeton proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-70 victory over the Quakers. The win made it back-to-back wins for Princeton.

The Bears have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-16 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-3.

Brown came up short against the Tigers in their previous matchup last Saturday, falling 70-60. Can Brown avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brown.