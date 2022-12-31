Who's Playing

Harvard @ Princeton

Current Records: Harvard 9-5; Princeton 9-4

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Princeton Tigers at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Crimson lost both of their matches to Princeton last season on scores of 67-74 and 73-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Maine Black Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Harvard proved too difficult a challenge. Harvard escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Princeton in an 88-70 win over the Kean Cougars last week.

Their wins bumped Harvard to 9-5 and the Tigers to 9-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Harvard in the last two years.