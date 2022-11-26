Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Princeton

Current Records: Northeastern 1-4; Princeton 3-2

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers will square off against the Northeastern Huskies at 11:11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Copper Box Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Princeton can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top against the Army West Point Black Knights by a score of 74-66 on Thursday.

As for Northeastern, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Manhattan Jaspers on Thursday. The Huskies narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Manhattan 69-67.

Princeton is now 3-2 while Northeastern sits at 1-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. Northeastern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11:11 a.m. ET Where: Copper Box Arena -- London, England

Copper Box Arena -- London, England Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.