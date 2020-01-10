Watch Princeton vs. Pennsylvania: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Princeton vs. Pennsylvania basketball game
Who's Playing
Pennsylvania @ Princeton
Current Records: Pennsylvania 7-5; Princeton 5-8
What to Know
The Princeton Tigers will take on the Pennsylvania Quakers at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
UPenn is out to make up for these teams' contest on Saturday. Princeton enjoyed a cozy 78-64 victory over UPenn.
The Tigers' win brought them up to 5-8 while the Quakers' defeat pulled them down to 7-5. The Tigers are 2-2 after wins this season, and the Quakers are 4-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Quakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
-
