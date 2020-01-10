Watch Princeton vs. Pennsylvania: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Princeton

Current Records: Pennsylvania 7-5; Princeton 5-8

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers will take on the Pennsylvania Quakers at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

UPenn is out to make up for these teams' contest on Saturday. Princeton enjoyed a cozy 78-64 victory over UPenn.

The Tigers' win brought them up to 5-8 while the Quakers' defeat pulled them down to 7-5. The Tigers are 2-2 after wins this season, and the Quakers are 4-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Quakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

