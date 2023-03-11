Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Princeton

Regular Season Records: Pennsylvania 17-12; Princeton 19-8

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET March 11 at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium in the first round of the Ivy League Conference Tourney. Princeton should still be riding high after a victory, while the Quakers will be looking to right the ship.

UPenn is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Saturday. The Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over UPenn, winning 77-69.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Princeton is 19th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. UPenns have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton have won all of the games they've played against Pennsylvania in the last three years.