Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Lehigh 1-4, Providence 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

Providence will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Providence will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, the Friars beat the Bulldogs 71-64.

Providence got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Josh Oduro out in front who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds. Devin Carter was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks came up short against the Hawks on Tuesday and fell 88-79.

The Friars' victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Mountain Hawks, they bumped their record down to 1-4 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lehigh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Providence is a big 19-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

