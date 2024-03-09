Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Providence Friars

Current Records: UConn 27-3, Providence 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

What to Know

Providence will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UConn Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Providence proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Hoyas by a score of 71-58.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Providence to victory, but perhaps none more so than Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Oduro was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 74-67 victory over the Golden Eagles.

UConn's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Alex Karaban, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Cam Spencer, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

The Friars' win bumped their record up to 19-11. As for the Huskies, they are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 27-3 record this season.

Providence came up short against UConn in their previous matchup back in January, falling 74-65. Will Providence have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UConn is a big 10-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

UConn has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Providence.