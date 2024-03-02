Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Villanova 16-12, Providence 18-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Villanova Wildcats and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Villanova will be strutting in after a win while the Friars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact Villanova proved on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Hoyas at home to the tune of 75-47. The victory was just what Villanova needed coming off of a 78-54 loss in their prior contest.

Villanova's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Eric Dixon, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. Dixon hasn't dropped below 20 points for three straight games. Mark Armstrong was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Providence's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They suffered a painful 91-69 loss at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Providence was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-26.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ticket Gaines, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. He didn't help Providence's cause all that much against the Musketeers last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Devin Carter, who scored 18 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 16-12 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Friars, their loss dropped their record down to 18-10.

Villanova strolled past the Friars when the teams last played on February 4th by a score of 68-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Villanova since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Providence.