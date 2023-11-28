Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Wagner 2-3, Providence 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Providence will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Wagner Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The timing is sure in Providence's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while Wagner has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Friday, the Friars beat the Mountain Hawks 78-64.

Josh Oduro and Bryce Hopkins were among the main playmakers for Providence as the former scored 29 points along with 7 rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Wagner proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 64-51. The win was just what Wagner needed coming off of a 72-51 defeat in their prior matchup.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Friars' victory pushed their record up to 5-1, while the Mountain Hawks' defeat dropped theirs down to 1-5.

As mentioned, Providence is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wagner struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Providence is a big 20.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 125 points.

Series History

Providence won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.