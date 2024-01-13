Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Xavier 7-8, Providence 11-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Xavier and Providence are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Xavier found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 80-75 to the Huskies. Xavier has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Quincy Olivari, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Desmond Claude, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, Xavier were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Providence's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Red Storm by a score of 75-73.

Providence's loss came about despite a quality game from Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Carter scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Pierre, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

The Musketeers' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-8. As for the Friars, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Xavier is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Xavier's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Providence over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Providence is a 3-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Providence and Xavier both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.