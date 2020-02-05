Watch Providence vs. Creighton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Creighton @ Providence

Current Records: Creighton 17-5; Providence 12-10

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays and the Providence Friars are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Creighton is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Creighton strolled past the Villanova Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 76-61. The Bluejays got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Denzel Mahoney out in front picking up 21 points.

Meanwhile, Providence came out on top in a nail-biter against the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday, sneaking past 65-61. It was another big night for Providence's guard Luwane Pipkins, who had 22 points.

The wins brought Creighton up to 17-5 and Providence to 12-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Creighton rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.8 on average. But Providence enters the contest with 8.8 steals per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton have won six out of their last 11 games against Providence.