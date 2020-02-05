Watch Providence vs. Creighton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Providence vs. Creighton basketball game
Who's Playing
Creighton @ Providence
Current Records: Creighton 17-5; Providence 12-10
What to Know
The Creighton Bluejays and the Providence Friars are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Creighton is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Creighton strolled past the Villanova Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 76-61. The Bluejays got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Denzel Mahoney out in front picking up 21 points.
Meanwhile, Providence came out on top in a nail-biter against the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday, sneaking past 65-61. It was another big night for Providence's guard Luwane Pipkins, who had 22 points.
The wins brought Creighton up to 17-5 and Providence to 12-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Creighton rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.8 on average. But Providence enters the contest with 8.8 steals per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Creighton have won six out of their last 11 games against Providence.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 74
- Mar 06, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Providence 70
- Dec 31, 2018 - Creighton 79 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 08, 2018 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 68
- Jan 20, 2018 - Providence 85 vs. Creighton 71
- Dec 31, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Creighton 70 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 22, 2017 - Providence 68 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 02, 2016 - Providence 70 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 12, 2016 - Providence 50 vs. Creighton 48
