Who's Playing

Creighton @ Providence

Current Records: Creighton 17-8; Providence 18-7

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the #18 Creighton Bluejays and the #24 Providence Friars at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Creighton should still be riding high after a win, while the Friars will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when Creighton and the Connecticut Huskies clashed this past Saturday, but Creighton ultimately edged out the opposition 56-53. Guard Trey Alexander (17 points) was the top scorer for Creighton.

Meanwhile, Providence was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-68 to the St. John's Red Storm. Guard Bryce Hopkins did his best for Providence, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to nine rebounds.

The Bluejays are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Brigham Young Cougars Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-80. In other words, don't count the Friars out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a slight 2-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton have won nine out of their last 17 games against Providence.