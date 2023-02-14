Who's Playing
Creighton @ Providence
Current Records: Creighton 17-8; Providence 18-7
What to Know
A Big East battle is on tap between the #18 Creighton Bluejays and the #24 Providence Friars at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Creighton should still be riding high after a win, while the Friars will be looking to right the ship.
Things were close when Creighton and the Connecticut Huskies clashed this past Saturday, but Creighton ultimately edged out the opposition 56-53. Guard Trey Alexander (17 points) was the top scorer for Creighton.
Meanwhile, Providence was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-68 to the St. John's Red Storm. Guard Bryce Hopkins did his best for Providence, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to nine rebounds.
The Bluejays are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Brigham Young Cougars Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-80. In other words, don't count the Friars out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Bluejays are a slight 2-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Creighton have won nine out of their last 17 games against Providence.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Creighton 73 vs. Providence 67
- Mar 11, 2022 - Creighton 85 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 51
- Jan 20, 2021 - Providence 74 vs. Creighton 70
- Jan 02, 2021 - Creighton 67 vs. Providence 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Creighton 56
- Jan 18, 2020 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 74
- Mar 06, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Providence 70
- Dec 31, 2018 - Creighton 79 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 08, 2018 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 68
- Jan 20, 2018 - Providence 85 vs. Creighton 71
- Dec 31, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Creighton 70 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 22, 2017 - Providence 68 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 02, 2016 - Providence 70 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 12, 2016 - Providence 50 vs. Creighton 48