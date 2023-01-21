Who's Playing

DePaul @ Providence

Current Records: DePaul 9-10; Providence 14-5

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. DePaul and the #22 Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Blue Demons haven't won a matchup against Providence since March 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

DePaul escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Xavier Musketeers by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. It was another big night for DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, Providence came up short against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday, falling 83-75. Guard Noah Locke just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The Blue Demons are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with DePaul, who are 9-8-2 against the spread.

DePaul's victory lifted them to 9-10 while Providence's loss dropped them down to 14-5. If DePaul want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Providence's guard Devin Carter, who had 18 points, and forward Ed Croswell, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Friars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Providence have won 11 out of their last 16 games against DePaul.