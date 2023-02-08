Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Providence
Current Records: Georgetown 6-18; Providence 17-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #17 Providence Friars are heading back home. The Friars and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for Providence as they fell 85-83 to the Xavier Musketeers last week. The losing side was boosted by forward Ed Croswell, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Georgetown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Brandon Murray (21 points) was the top scorer for Georgetown.
The losses put Providence at 17-6 and the Hoyas at 6-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Friars come into the matchup boasting the 33rd most points per game in college basketball at 78.6. Less enviably, Georgetown is stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Providence have won ten out of their last 13 games against Georgetown.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Georgetown 52
- Jan 20, 2022 - Providence 83 vs. Georgetown 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgetown 73 vs. Providence 72
- Feb 19, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 63
- Dec 31, 2019 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 06, 2019 - Georgetown 76 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Georgetown 96 vs. Providence 90
- Feb 24, 2018 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 16, 2017 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 56
- Jan 04, 2017 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Providence 75 vs. Georgetown 72
- Jan 30, 2016 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 69