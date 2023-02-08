Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Providence

Current Records: Georgetown 6-18; Providence 17-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #17 Providence Friars are heading back home. The Friars and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Providence as they fell 85-83 to the Xavier Musketeers last week. The losing side was boosted by forward Ed Croswell, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgetown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Brandon Murray (21 points) was the top scorer for Georgetown.

The losses put Providence at 17-6 and the Hoyas at 6-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Friars come into the matchup boasting the 33rd most points per game in college basketball at 78.6. Less enviably, Georgetown is stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Providence have won ten out of their last 13 games against Georgetown.