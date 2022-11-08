Who's Playing
Rider @ Providence
What to Know
The Rider Broncs and the Providence Friars will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 8th at Amica Mutual Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Rider (14-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Providence was 27-6 last season and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 66-61.
Since the experts predict a defeat, the Broncs will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Friars are a big 13-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Providence have won both of the games they've played against Rider in the last eight years.
- Nov 29, 2017 - Providence 88 vs. Rider 84
- Dec 19, 2015 - Providence 73 vs. Rider 65