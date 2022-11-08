Who's Playing

Rider @ Providence

What to Know

The Rider Broncs and the Providence Friars will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 8th at Amica Mutual Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Rider (14-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Providence was 27-6 last season and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 66-61.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Broncs will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Friars are a big 13-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Providence have won both of the games they've played against Rider in the last eight years.