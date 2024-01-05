Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Illinois 11-2, Purdue 13-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 23 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Wildcats at home to the tune of 96-66. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.5% better than the opposition, as Illinois' was.

Marcus Domask was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 32 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Harmon, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Purdue waltzed into their contest Tuesday with five straight wins but they left with six. They rang in the new year with a 67-53 win over the Terrapins. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Purdue has scored all season.

Among those leading the charge was Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Fighting Illini pushed their record up to 11-2 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.8 points per game. As for the Boilermakers, their victory bumped their record up to 13-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Illinois came up short against Purdue when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 76-71. Can Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Illinois.