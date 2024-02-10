Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Indiana 14-9, Purdue 21-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

What to Know

Indiana has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mackey Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Ohio State typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Indiana proved too difficult a challenge. They had just enough and edged the Buckeyes out 76-73. The win was all the more spectacular given Indiana was down 18 points with 18:56 left in the second half.

Indiana relied on the efforts of Malik Reneau, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Trey Galloway, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds. Galloway is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Anthony Leal, who scored six points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Purdue entered their tilt with the Badgers with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Boilermakers walked away with a 75-69 victory over the Badgers on Sunday. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Purdue's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Lance Jones, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hoosiers' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-9. As for the Boilermakers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-2 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've made 49.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Purdue, as the team is favored by a full 17 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

Odds

Purdue is a big 17-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.