Indiana Hoosiers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Indiana 14-7, Purdue 16-5

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $185.00

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Purdue will head into Friday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a three-point loss in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against Michigan on Friday. Purdue simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Michigan 91-64. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-26.

Purdue can attribute much of their success to Braden Smith, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists. Smith had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was C.J. Cox, who scored 11 points along with three steals.

Purdue was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Indiana has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Sunday and fell 79-78 to Maryland.

Despite their defeat, Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Mackenzie Mgbako was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Purdue is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-6 against the spread when expected to win.

Purdue is a big 12-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.