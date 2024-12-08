Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Maryland 8-1, Purdue 7-2

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

After three games on the road, Purdue is heading back home. They and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Purdue is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Penn State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took an 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, Maryland waltzed into their game on Wednesday with four straight wins... but they left with five. Everything went their way against the Buckeyes as they made off with an 83-59 win. The Terrapins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 24 points or more this season.

Maryland got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ja'Kobi Gillespie out in front who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points. Gillespie had some trouble finding his footing against Alcorn State on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Derik Queen, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Purdue's defeat dropped their record down to 7-2. As for Maryland, they pushed their record up to 8-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Purdue has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've made 49.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Purdue's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs Maryland over their last nine matchups.

Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Purdue has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.