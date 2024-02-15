Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Minnesota 15-8, Purdue 22-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 15th at Mackey Arena. Purdue will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Purdue put the finishing touches on their ninth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past the Hoosiers 79-59. Purdue was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Purdue's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Braden Smith, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds, and Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds. Edey is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last eight games he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Minnesota's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 90-85 to the Hawkeyes. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Minnesota in their matchups with the Hawkeyes: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite their defeat, Minnesota saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dawson Garcia, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Garcia didn't help Minnesota's cause all that much against the Spartans on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Braeden Carrington, who scored 18 points along with two steals.

The Boilermakers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-2 record this season. As for the Golden Gophers, their loss dropped their record down to 15-8.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Purdue have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Purdue's way against the Golden Gophers in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the Boilermakers made off with a 61-39 victory. With Purdue ahead 31-12 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.