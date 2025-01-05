Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Northwestern 10-4, Purdue 10-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Purdue is 8-2 against Northwestern since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will be looking to keep their 23-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Northwestern better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Purdue really get things going. Purdue was the clear victor by an 81-61 margin over Minnesota on Thursday.

Purdue can attribute much of their success to Fletcher Loyer, who went 8 for 10 en route to 24 points, and Braden Smith, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. What's more, Loyer also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Caleb Furst, who posted 11 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Northwestern's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took an 84-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Penn State.

Northwestern's defeat came about despite a quality game from Brooks Barnhizer, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The game was Barnhizer's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Martinelli, who scored 18 points plus five rebounds.

Purdue's victory bumped their record up to 10-4. As for Northwestern, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 10-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Purdue has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Northwestern, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Purdue's sizable advantage in that area, Northwestern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Purdue was able to grind out a solid win over Northwestern when the teams last played back in January of 2024, winning 105-96. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Purdue has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.