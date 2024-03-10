Purdue surprised senior star Zach Edey by hanging his No. 15 in the rafters after the No. 2 Boilermakers defeated Wisconsin 78-70 on Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue coach Matt Painter made the reveal as players went through Senior Day festivities by drawing attention to the rafters, where a black canvas was pulled down to unveil a custom-made No. 15 banner for Edey.

"What happens a lot when guys get their jersey retired is, obviously they're great players, they're playing in the NBA or overseas, and it's really hard for a long time to be able to get them to come back because they're busy," said Painter at center court of Mackey Arena. "I think if anybody deserves, as our school's all-time leading rebounder and 41 points away from our school's all-time leading scorer, [Edey] does."

Purdue does not retire jersey numbers, but every All-American player at the school gets their jersey hung up in the rafters. Edey is the first to have his hung while his college career is still active.

Edey scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Purdue's home finale Sunday and needs only 41 points to tie the all-time scoring record held by Rick Mount. His jersey number went up in the arena right next to former star Jaden Ivey.

Last season, Edey became the second men's basketball player at Purdue to win National Player of the Year honors, joining Glenn Robinson, who won the award in 1994 -- eight years before Edey was born. Both Edey and Purdue are having a statistically better season in 2023-24, and he is on pace to become the first player since Ralph Sampson to win National Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

Purdue closed the regular season 28-3 and secured the No. 1 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament. CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm projects Purdue as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.