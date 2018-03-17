Watch Purdue vs. Butler online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

No. 2 seed Purdue will meet No. 10 seed Butler on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Both the Boilermakers and Bulldogs are fresh off comfortable double-digit wins in their respective first round games. But for Purdue, it must march on without star big man Isaac Haas who suffered a fractured elbow in the second half on Friday.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 2 seed Purdue



Will Purdue be OK without 7-foot big man Haas? That's everyone's burning question going into Sunday. Haas is the team's second leading scorer and a monstrous presence in the post, but the Boilermakers have a ton of weapons that can produce offense elsewhere. Expect to see a healthy dosage of 3-pointers against Butler.

About No. 10 seed Butler



Butler had no issues with No. 7 seed Arkansas, winning 79-62 behind Kelan Martin's point outing. The Bulldogs have two stars in Martin and Kamar Baldwin who can keep them close in any game. There will be no shortage of offense when these two teams collide.

Viewing information

