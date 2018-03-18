Watch Purdue vs. Butler online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, updates, time, date
The shorthanded Boilermakers face a Butler team that easily handled its first round foe on Friday
No. 2 seed Purdue was a darkhorse Final Four pick before center Isaac Haas suffered a fractured elbow in the second half of its first round game on Friday. Although the 7-footer practiced with the team Saturday and is working to get back, the Boilermakers are operating under the assumption that they will be without him on Sunday when they take on Butler.
The Bulldogs, a 10 seed, now suddenly have a potentially favorable matchup against shorthanded Purdue to reach the Sweet 16.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 2 seed Purdue
Will Purdue be OK without 7-foot big man Haas? That's everyone's burning question going into Sunday. Haas is the team's second-leading scorer and a monstrous presence in the post, but the Boilermakers have a ton of weapons that can produce offense elsewhere. Expect to see a healthy dosage of 3-pointers against Butler.
About No. 10 seed Butler
Butler had no issues with No. 7 seed Arkansas, winning 79-62 behind Kelan Martin's 27-point outing. The Bulldogs have two stars in Martin and Kamar Baldwin who can keep them close in any game. There will be no shortage of offense when these two teams collide.
Viewing information
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Date: Sunday, March 18 at 12:10 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
