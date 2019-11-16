Watch Purdue vs. Chicago State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Purdue vs. Chicago State basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Chicago State (away)
Current Records: Purdue 1-2; Chicago State 1-2
Last Season Records: Purdue 23-9; Chicago State 3-29
What to Know
Chicago State's road trip will continue as they head to Purdue's court at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mackey Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 98-34, which was the final score in Chicago State's tilt against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Marquette Golden Eagles took down Purdue 65-55. The losing side was boosted by F Matt Haarms, who had 14 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Haarms' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
Chicago State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
The Cougars took a serious blow against Purdue when the teams last met two seasons ago, falling 111-42. Can Chicago State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Boilermakers are a big 39-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 39-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 12, 2017 - Purdue 111 vs. Chicago State 42
-
